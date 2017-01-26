-
Now Playing: Inside the White House With President Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump Speaks Out on Torture, Illegal Voting Claim
-
Now Playing: Trump 'Absolutely' Thinks Waterboarding Works
-
Now Playing: Trump Signs Executive Orders, Previews Supreme Court Pick
-
Now Playing: Trump Says He May Send in 'The Feds' to Chicago
-
Now Playing: Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders
-
Now Playing: Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 5)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 4)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 3)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 2)
-
Now Playing: President Trump: The White House Interview (Part 1)
-
Now Playing: President Trump Signs Executive Order on Wall, Toughens Immigration
-
Now Playing: President Trump Stands by Campaign Promise to Bring Back Torture
-
Now Playing: White House Clarifies Trump Tweet on Sending 'Feds' Into Chicago
-
Now Playing: The Difference Between an Executive Order and a Presidential Memorandum
-
Now Playing: Is Trump Living Up to His Campaign Promises?
-
Now Playing: Trump Calls for Voter Fraud Investigation
-
Now Playing: Analysis of President Trump's Inaugural Address
-
Now Playing: President Trump Tells ABC: Mexico Will 'Absolutely' Reimburse US for Border Wall