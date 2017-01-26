Transcript for Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall

Another round of sweeping immigration changes. Expected from president trump after he signed off on his signature promise to build the border while the president talked about his immigration policies in a one on one with ABC's David York. His first network interview since taking office the newly signed executive orders clear the way for construction to begin on the wall almost immediately. Increase Border Patrol forces and penalize Sanctuary Cities. And Mexico's president is nurse Bonnie C executive action on the border while he took to Twitter last night declaring again that. Mexico will not pay for any wall. He said he rejects the US decision and sources say he's now considering canceling a White House meeting with president from set for next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.