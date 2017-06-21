Transcript for Michael Bloomberg on Trump's success, the Paris Accord and running for office

Our next guest is proof that a guy who has made a name for himself can actually be a businessman and transition into a successful effective politici politician. Please welcome one of the great dudes out there, former New York mayor, Michael Bloomberg. I don't think anybody has called me a great dude in 25 years. Well, you know -- We like you. We do like you, you know. We miss you. So as I recall there was a point where you were not a big fan of the man who is in office as president. I didn't say that. You didn't call him a dangerous demagogue. I said out of the two candidates running he was not the one you should vote for, you should vote for the other one who I still had issues with but was very careful in what I said and I meant it. Did you think he was a dangerous demagogue? I don't think I used the word demagogue. What about con man? I did. That, I did. I remember that now. Yeah. Look -- Just letting you know, I did ask the question. Let's just all hope that Donald Trump is a good president of the United States. He's our president and we need this country to be run well. I didn't vote for him. But I think -- I would not make the mistake -- Mitch Mcconnell said when president Obama was elected let's make him a one term president, I thought that's my country, that's my kids and grandkids. You have to make it work. We have an election. Whoever wins you got to get behind. The difference between America and other countries, if they lose an election they try to tear down the government and have a revolution. We should sit back and say, four years from now how do I get my woman or man elected and that's very different. Wait a second. That doesn't mean -- that doesn't mean that with all the crazy stuff going on in this administration that you should not have a strong resistance? No. No. I think if you disagree -- The difference between tearing down a resistance -- You can protest. You can elect other officials, write letters, make phone calls. LE you can carry signs and all that. But in the end the public has spoken whether you like the results or not and other than be a little help from the Russians he was elected. A lot of help. Looking forward, I mean, ossoff's lost last night in Georgia, what can Democrats do differently in terms of messaging, just in terms of -- I don't know. What can they do? Local elections are local and generally they revolve around local issues, school bus or a roof on a ymca or whether you could use bicycles on the sidewalks. You should be able to do that. I happen to agree with you. But I will defend your right to be wrong. Trust me, I'll do that. You got to be careful in not reading too much into this election. I will say one thing. Maybe it shows that all the money in the world can't buy an election. We focus on money. Why? Because as a lot of people who make money, the advertisers, the news and television stations, whatever, but the public is a lot smarter than people give them credit for. And they look and they see and they decide and Donald Trump showed you could get elected president of the United States spending a lot of money. He got a lot of free advertising. Because he said things that the newspapers and television stations thought the public wanted to hear. Uh-huh. The press is very democratic. They give offwhat you ask for and if you want embarrassment and failure and scandal and sensationalism, that's what you're going to get. Right. If you don't, they know because you stop watching or stop reading and they'll change. Yeah. And Donald Trump had a message. I thought when I was listening to you back stage, make America great again. I don't know what the again means because we were -- we're better today than we have ever been. Still that's the key. We're running out of time. A lot of people are very upset that trump is pulling out of the Paris accord. You are one of them. Yes. You have defied the by personally pledging $15 million. A drop in the bucket for you right? Money. Why is this so important to you? Keep in mind, America is halfway towards meeting the goals that we agreed to already and we still have eight years to get that done. So we're going to get it done. It was not done with any real help from the Obama administration and it's certainly not going to be done with any help from the trump administration. It was done by private citizens changing, buying more efficient fuel -- more efficient cars. By painting their roofs white so it reflects heat off the sun, corporations putting up solar panels and by people getting behind and helping with the economics, power plants. Putting a lot less crap in the air. That's going to continue and the U.S. Government is still a participant in this even if Donald wants to drop out for the next four years. That's good to news. I assume they will pay the $15 million which we owe as our share of supporting the organization that keeps score. And I said if they reneged and we're not a country that should renege on $15 million or anything I said well, I'll give the money if you needed it but I don't think you're going to have to do that. I assume the American government is going to pay. If you make a commitment -- You stick with it. Saving the environment is your primary focus, gun control and reform. You have a documentary called "From the ashes" and it looks at the coal industry. Do you believe that president trump will be able to bring back jobs he promised American coal workers? No chance. The jobs in the coal industry, most of them will continue to go away the way they have been doing it. Today there's only 50,000 people working in coal, only 15,000 of those are miners. In 1980 there were a quarter of a million. Back in the '20s. There were 800,000. What's happened here is one, people are using less coal because it's the most polluting thing you could do and what's happened also is renewables, solar and wind as well as natural gas had become cheaper. People are buying other ways to generate electricity rather than coal. The demand is going down. The other thing is technology has automated the way they dig up coal and that's happening in the retail business, it's happening in the news business. Everywhere. Everywhere. And we have to find some ways to create jobs for people going forward because a lot of the jobs they have now just aren't going to exist and that's certainly true of the coal miners jobs and one of the things Bloomberg is working on we're trying to support three organizations which retrain coal miners to other jobs. Unfortunately in the proposed budget which probably will be modified before it gets adopted he takes away money from one of those organizations. Really? Never if ttheless the important thing is what we all do. We have to find ways to create jobs and everybody in this room, everybody watching, the industries that you're working are going to down-size because of technology. You'll get better products at lower prices but the jobs are going away and we have to find ways to create jobs and it's better education, letting people come from around the world and start businesses here, we need more global trade. If you want more jobs. I'm listening to this and you sound like you have a political platform for president that you're launching right now. Have you thought about running against Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump? Is that a possibility? The only presidency I'm thinking about running is my block association. Been there, done that, thank you. He's the only Republican I only voted for is Michael Bloomberg. I wasn't a Republican. Yes, you were. There's a lot of slogans and not action. These are things people want to hear. They want to hear but see it done. Right. Action is -- Yes. So we have got to find ways to do it and implement it and that's where I'm spending my time and I take all the profits from my company and put it into the foundation. Can't do everything. He's making a bigger difference than most politicians. Do you trust the free market to fix these things? I think there's no question capitalism is the model that works. Socialism did not work. We got to make sure capitalism includes everybody and not just some people. But in the end, you want to -- you have to have it. Have to include everyone. Yeah. Try to include everyone. I don't think you could ever get there but we have to keep working and not give up and sometimes things you try fail, you got to come back with other ideas to keep doing that. That's right. And that is the real message. Michael Bloomberg, we thank you. Thank you. "From the ashes" premiers this Sunday on national geographic channel check your local listings for time. And members of our audience you're all going to get this book. Okay. You're all getting the book.

