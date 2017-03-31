Michael Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss Flynn's request in light of his previous criticisms of Hillary Clinton aides seeking similar treatment.
3:05 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46495836,"title":"Michael Flynn offers to testify in exchange for immunity","duration":"3:05","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Flynn's request in light of his previous criticisms of Hillary Clinton aides seeking similar treatment.","url":"/Politics/video/michael-flynn-offers-testify-exchange-immunity-46495836","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.