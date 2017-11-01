Mike Pence Calls Russia Allegations 'False and Unsubstantiated'

The vice president-elect comments on allegations that Russia is in possession of personal and financial information that could prove compromising to his presidency.
0:46 | 01/11/17

Transcript for Mike Pence Calls Russia Allegations 'False and Unsubstantiated'
Perhaps that's why there's been such a concerted effort by some in the mainstream media to delegitimize this election and to demean our incoming administration. You know I have long been a supporter of a free and independent press and I always will be. But with freedom comes responsibility. And the irresponsible. Decision. Of a few news organizations to run with a false and unsubstantiated. Report when most news organizations. Resisted the temptation to propagate this fake news. Can only be attributed the media bias. An attempt to demean the president elect and our incoming administration and the American people are sick. And tired of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

