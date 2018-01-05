Transcript for Mike Pompeo delivers 1st speech to State Department

I am humbled to be here I I tried to prepare myself for this moment. But to stand here and look at. The most important diplomatic corps in the world. Is enormously humbling to me. I know for certain that America can't. Can't X acute that duty can't achieve its objectives. Absent. You'll absence. X security America's foreign policy in every corner of the world with the incredible vigor and incredible energy. And I am looking forward to helping you wall achieve that so I have a great deal to learn about the State Department and how weep perform our mission. But as people I'm confident that I know New York I know that you came you chose to be foreign service officer or civil servant. To come work here. In many other capacities and two. To do so. Because your patriots and great Americans and because you want to be an important part of America's face to the world my mission. Will be to lead to and I like to do that the very thing you came here to do the United States diplomatic court needs to be in every corner every stretch of the world. Executing missions on behalf of this country and it is my. Humble noble undertaking to help you achieve that.

