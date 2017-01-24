Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

Dayton told reporters that he learned of the diagnosis last week and that he might have surgery.
Transcript for Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer
Willow in the interest of full disclosure. Says learned last week had a biopsy that you have prostate cancer. And it's good news is that this is a cities that are one of the best success stories and bio indications as nine. News headline news extended beyond the prostate. So you're going down next week to mail Hermann. This course of treatment which frog either surgery or. Creation I note that secretaries of state John Kerry had prostate surgery over yours going basement plan or the world so I don't. He expected to very short period of time do impede mine. Performance of my responsibilities but I can on long known no more next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

