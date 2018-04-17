Transcript for Missouri attorney general says governor may have committed felony

As you know this office is investigating the activities of the missing continues. Security organization founded fire earnings before he ran for office haven't updated review and investigations. The end of our investigation has been determined whether charitable resources were used were political or personal gain. To date we have issued multiple civilians we have collected and reviewed hundreds of thousands of pages business. And we have gathered the testimony of key witnesses under oath. And the course of this investigation. We have uncovered evidence. Of wrongdoing that goes beyond Missouri security holes. To be specific. Within the past several days we have obtained evidence puppets. It's that these potentially criminal acts were committed by Governor Perry grades. Let us now or possession of lightly supporting finding of probable cause. Mr. crichton's obtained an electronic donor list created by the mission continues. For that organization's internal purposes. Mr. grace however use that list for political farmers he transmitted a list. Poor political fundraising and he did all of this without permission. Our mission continues. If proven. These guys could amount to be authorized taking the use of property this case electronic properties under Missouri law. This is known as computer tampering. And given about what was the question it is so. The evidence also indicates that the conduct committed. My mr. Reagan's fall within the statute of limitations. So it can't be charged and prosecuted. But the deadline for the statute of limitations is fast approaching and so it charging decision must be made very soon. And as the reason for my announcement this morning. My office under Missouri law does not possess jurisdictions short us crop instead jurisdiction rests with the local prosecutor. In the place where the criminal acts were committed in this case that is the city's books. And so yesterday my office secure court permission. She's your all the evidence we have collected with the circuit attorney's office in Saint Louis we did this. To enable the circuit attorney to make its first decision. As soon as possible. We stand ready to assist the circus turning it anyway see it requires that she should you charge this conduct as a crime. Under Missouri law a decision is ultimately horrors and all parties are presumed innocent until.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.