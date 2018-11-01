Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens: I cheated on my wife in 2015

The GOP lawmaker's affair happened before he was governor.
0:42 | 01/11/18

Transcript for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens: I cheated on my wife in 2015
I'm Eric crichton's. I'm an eighty CL. A businessman Miami native missourian but most importantly I am very proud husband and father. Well that's Missouri governor air great news during his campaign billing himself. As a family man oh well this morning he's admitted having an extramarital affair. But he's denying cem explosive allegations that he blackmailed his mistress to keep her quiet. A local TV station aired a recording in which the unnamed woman reportedly claimed the governor. Took a photo of her naked and threatened to release the image if she ever went public. Overnight the governor's lawyer denied any blackmail calling the accusation about the nude photo. False.

