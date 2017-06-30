Transcript for 'Morning Joe' hosts battle with Pres. Trump after his inflammatory tweets

No. His campaign better find a way to spin that nasty tweet to Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. You know about this? Even Republicans like pull Ryan are starting to turn on him. Let me read trump's tweet. I heard poorly rated "Morning Joe" speak's badly of me. Don't watch anymore and how come crazy meika along with psycho Joe came to mar-a-lago three nights in a row around new year's eve and insisted joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face lift, I said no. You didn't hear that? He's like president drakula at this point. He's after Megyn Kelly was bleeding from who knows where. She she bleeding. Everybody is bleeding with him. If they're going to be offended by Kathy griffin and Johnny Depp, then he should be offended himself. There comes a point it's not right people have said and done to him but at some point if you're claiming you're a Christian you have to be able to turn the other cheek at se point I would like to hear from his daughter. I would really like to hear from Ivanka Trump his daughter. I tweeted ivanka you need to speak up? Yeah, because he's attacking a woman's looks again. What about Melania. Her communications director responded said when her husband gets attacked he will punch back ten times harder. What's interesting is all the Republicans -- That's almost a defense. Even what his her name Huckabee Sanders. What I find interesting is all the Republicans, Lindsey graham, Paul Ryan, Susan Collins saying this is unacceptable. You cannot do this. This is not okay. But his people right from within the administration, his deputy press secretary and communications director are justifying it. At what point doesn't he realize -- He's surrounding himself with people that will just say what he wants them to say. They have been given his marching orders and people should be concerned about that. I just remember Lincoln in the book "A team of rivals." He surrounded himself by people that disagreed with him. Right. By his enemies and that's what you need, a reality check. You don't need yes people all around you. I don't think he really cares about anything he says or does. Because he knows that the Republican party has his back. And that they are not going to impeach him. But they don't. They don't. This is inappropriate. No. Using the wrong fork at dinner is inappropriate. She said this has to stop. We all have a job, three branches of government and media. We don't have to get along but must show respect and civility. And she's already shown she's not onboard with him. We need to hear from Mitch Mcconnell. There's a lot of Republicans -- he does not have Republican support on these issues. Listen, they're not going to impeach him. They're not going to because they are behind him 100% because he's giving their precious tax breaks to the rich. These people aren't fighting for tax breaks. Of course they are. I'm fighting for tax breaks for everyone because eventually you run out of other people's money like Margaret thatcher -- The reason they're cutting back on medicaid expenses is because they want to give taxes to rich people. That is true. It is growing. People in Washington talk about cuts. These are not cuts. These are decreases in the rates of increases. The cuts still grow. The cbo time period, the review periods ends. That's when the cuts begin. They're trying to hide the cuts. I have to cut this.

