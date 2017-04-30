'Mr. President, the media is not fake news,' Bob Woodward says

More
The group that represents reporters and news organizations that cover the White House pushed back against attacks on the media Saturday night at its annual dinner to raise money for journalism scholarships and celebrate the First Amendment.
1:54 | 04/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Mr. President, the media is not fake news,' Bob Woodward says
Now in 2017. The impatience in speed of the Internet. In our own Roth. K and disable. And undermine. The most important tool of journalism. That meant that that luxury of time. To inquire to pursue. Defined the real. Eight engines of genuine news. Witnesses. Participants. Documents. To dive into the camp. Any president and it is an administration. In Washington. It's clearly entitled to the most serious. Reporting efforts possible. We need to understand to listen 58. Obviously. Are reporting needs to get both acts and home. Right the presses specially the so called mainstream media. Comes under regular hand. Particularly. During presidential campaigns. Like this one. And it's A after man. Like politicians. And presidents. Sometimes. Perhaps too frequently. We make mistakes. And go too far. When that happens we should own up to it. But the effort today. To get this best obtainable version of the truth. Is largely. Made. In good faith. Mr. President. The media. It's not fake news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47112057,"title":"'Mr. President, the media is not fake news,' Bob Woodward says","duration":"1:54","description":"The group that represents reporters and news organizations that cover the White House pushed back against attacks on the media Saturday night at its annual dinner to raise money for journalism scholarships and celebrate the First Amendment.","url":"/Politics/video/mr-president-media-fake-news-bob-woodward-47112057","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.