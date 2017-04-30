Transcript for 'Mr. President, the media is not fake news,' Bob Woodward says

Now in 2017. The impatience in speed of the Internet. In our own Roth. K and disable. And undermine. The most important tool of journalism. That meant that that luxury of time. To inquire to pursue. Defined the real. Eight engines of genuine news. Witnesses. Participants. Documents. To dive into the camp. Any president and it is an administration. In Washington. It's clearly entitled to the most serious. Reporting efforts possible. We need to understand to listen 58. Obviously. Are reporting needs to get both acts and home. Right the presses specially the so called mainstream media. Comes under regular hand. Particularly. During presidential campaigns. Like this one. And it's A after man. Like politicians. And presidents. Sometimes. Perhaps too frequently. We make mistakes. And go too far. When that happens we should own up to it. But the effort today. To get this best obtainable version of the truth. Is largely. Made. In good faith. Mr. President. The media. It's not fake news.

