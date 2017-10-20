Transcript for Nancy Pelosi on Puerto Rico relief, Trump's call to fallen soldier's widow

I'm so Nancy Pelosi is the former speaker of the house of the current democratic leader but even more impressively. She's also one of the few voices of reason that Donald Trump seems willing to listen tell. Who grew so far. How hot dog house morning good morning that the birth of any and into thinking weathered a boost to morale for the people of Puerto Rico. Susan. That they're more American citizens in Puerto Rico that are probably at least twenty states of the union. Mail that we really have to be there for each other have that having when. No number and home at Arizona right up my head is still spending about it you you know talking about Puerto Rico. I've been screaming at this table about the administration's. At my view of business. Response. To what is a humanitarian. Crisis why has the response been so different from Texas. From Florida. Knowing that this bees are US citizens suffering. But that's the question and the let's give them some appreciation to the volunteers a theme of whom they did go. Ed challenging is that the president keeps giving himself a ten. You know it when people are suffering even if you think you've done a good job there's so much more to be done and it is I I. I would hope that the difference in terms of response is not as great is it appears to be right now. But it certainly whether it was Katrina would ever there are many more troops on the ground immediately. But you know let's just talk about. Doing better and it. See it getting water to everyone getting power to everyone's and and that just making this a real opportunity. For Puerto Rico to LeapFrog over the past them. Power grid to something. That is the model to the world as bill two. Villa I love for you. Love the food and radio antenna. Hello Linda food I don't know. So congresswoman publicly then said Nancy today government very respectful Skype video dividends at this. So are we talking about a dollar my goodness I don't yes there are sort I'm excited I general Kelley before fees and what do you think about. The fact that I think that is what he. The reason he spoke as to contain the White House. It is trying to. It because there's no impeachment coming down the pike for those of us who would like to see him have of the office. The next election. So and is that what he's doing or is this some all the motivation what do you think well. And let me say. Gerald Kelly is a patriot anyone who has lost a child a son had had all of my sympathy. I do want to say though that I think that congresswoman Frederica. Wilson has done great things that she's not getting credit for since a book around kidnaps a girl's every Wednesday we Wear red. What we carry rich times or scarves and get our photos taken just keeps sending we're not forgetting our girls were not forgetting her girls and then when. What does this happen in Niger that they we had the picture. Of C. Of the fallen but. And Fredricka and let David Johnson speaks Sargent Johnson he was one of Kirk. She had 5000 role model so that excellence is actually like 8000 but it was titled 5000 among them. Where she took these young boys in school and gave make sure they had good mentoring in the rest she's accomplished a great deal and all of this. The fact that they would put it president's call on the speakerphone is not unusual and I'm certain there were other people listening at the White House as well. Because his to start the call from the president so I just hope we can do this and they can suggestion let's just. Take him heat on this and bring it to a place think there's no doubt in anyone's mind. That we respect act. I'm men and women in uniform and what they do and if there's that they if we lose their lives that we were spectacle. That both political metal fence. She opens up a rock star. Find herself Iraq study audience laughed as an appropriate I mean she goes from. A very serious angry voters may have pointed out to this other kind of step and it didn't really play that well I don't think well here's the thing any time. The present the current occupant the president of the United States attacks U. You get such a positive action. That that's probably what she was reacting to. Any time and then it especially the current occupant of the White House is making a tackle her and people know. Have her service in her leadership she's a wonderful kind person. Dealing with the White House is the petty stuff. It's a big deal and if you can just imagine if the president calls you name. This already NN. College you one nation. What the reaction. A lot of people are pressed three because we're into each to knees ongoing cultural wars I mean here we are talking about. This he said she said after her fallen so I'd soldier died. We know that ice is this weekend mean if you surfing other big stories like crisis is now hanging by that we're not talking about really important stories but. At the end of today heat the frustration you guys have such an opportunity as Democratic Party but there's frustration because if you oppose it ever. Credit party they're labeled immediately a racist. A big hit a homophobic and zenith of and it really shuts down the conversation so as leader of the party. How do you open up that conversation anti without the name calling weld I'd I don't. Really subscribe to a second there's a cultural war going on in her country their divisions their disagreements in the rest. But I think there's plenty of opportunity to bring people together in one of the places Ann and I thank all of you for what you just one of the places I think by the arts. They aren't just our place where people come together they if it's music that stand strong on the way there is. They laugh they cry they that he had. Empathy for each other that forget. Differences and I think we have to. If that you're talking about culture take it to a place that says this is who we are. As a people. And while we have our political differences what we should be talking about it. What are their policies the what does it mean in the lives of the American people how to and I like to take it to that place because frankly. Did the a place where. Although the Republicans are going now with their budget is of very bad place to put the country.

