Nashville mayor's son dies of apparent overdose

Max Barry, 22, died of an apparent overdose Saturday night.
Mayor of Nashville Tennessee is mourning the loss of her own child after she says her son died of a drug overdose. They're making Barry said that her 22 year old son Max Barry died this weekend in Denver it just graduated last month from college. It's not clear what he overdosed on in a statement the Barry's described their son as it kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends. And they thanked supporters for their thoughts and prayers.

