Transcript for National anthem controversy is 'pretty black and white': WH press secretary

It's not about him practicing patriots they love this country but the challenge is challenging the system and are looking at history like I challenged her. The system when it came to women's rights. As well as civil rights what does the president say when you look at history and see how people love this country but want to challenge the system to make it better. I think if we're gonna look at history we should look at that. Thousands of Americans who have given their life to protect that flag to protect that anthem we should be celebrating those people. I gave you chance instrument and finished her statement. We should be looking at every way we can't to celebrate our country bring it together or not looking at ways to divide it. The president is simply talking about what we're for not about what we're against and certainly this administration will always be for protection and celebration of the flag and the National Anthem and us connection. To clarify as play I want sentenced Clair and that. I don't think there's much to clarify I think it was pretty big pretty lucky all right parent. Divided on this issue is a racial issue for some people and the question is that the military issued by. The military goes fight when the reasons of this nation and the players are saying they're thankful for the military service to allow they don't have the freedoms to do this. I mean is there are some confusion here or is. Us vs them us. It certainly shouldn't be as I've said several times report this isn't an us vs them this should be something that brings our country together. These are symbols of what our country stands for and that should be the opposite of what that is the should be a very unifying moment when the National Anthem plays. All Americans should be proud to stand up saluted that flag salute that ain't them and be part of that process.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.