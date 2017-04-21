Navigating federal and state laws in the marijuana industry

More
ABC News' Serena Marshall talks with New Frontier Data's John Kagia about the difficulties faced by businesses trying to stay on the right side of the law.
15:27 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navigating federal and state laws in the marijuana industry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46930702,"title":"Navigating federal and state laws in the marijuana industry","duration":"15:27","description":"ABC News' Serena Marshall talks with New Frontier Data's John Kagia about the difficulties faced by businesses trying to stay on the right side of the law.","url":"/Politics/video/navigating-federal-state-laws-marijuana-industry-46930702","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.