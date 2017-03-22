-
Now Playing: Trump Says Neil Gorsuch's Qualifications Are 'Beyond Dispute'
-
Now Playing: Neil Gorsuch gets personal at confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Democrats grill Supreme Court nominee in confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Key moments from Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Neil Gorsuch uses 'bigly' at confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: White House 'condemns' London terror attack
-
Now Playing: Rachel Maddow talks releasing part of Pres. Trump's 2005 tax return
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court pick Gorsuch faces tough questions at confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Neil Gorsuch gets emotional talking about right-to-die laws
-
Now Playing: AP reports new Trump campaign ties to Russia
-
Now Playing: Congress set to vote to repeal Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee faces tough questions from senators
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS nominee says Trump attacks on federal judges 'disheartening'
-
Now Playing: Key moments from SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Spicer warns Republicans on health care bill
-
Now Playing: President Trump reacts to Comey's hearing in real time on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Does President Trump have a credibility problem?
-
Now Playing: Who's paying for President Trump's weekends at Mar-a-Lago?
-
Now Playing: President Trump expects 'winner vote' on health care bill