Neil Gorsuch uses 'bigly' at confirmation hearing

More
The SCOTUS nominee used President Trump's term to describe a "John Hancock."
0:43 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Neil Gorsuch uses 'bigly' at confirmation hearing
No one remembers who John Hancock wants. But they know that its signature. Because he wrote his name so speak with big and bold. You just said big lately. And and I just 15 bucks and you embarrass me from my nephew and he loves it. He's the wanted me to five I thought.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46309843,"title":"Neil Gorsuch uses 'bigly' at confirmation hearing","duration":"0:43","description":"The SCOTUS nominee used President Trump's term to describe a \"John Hancock.\"","url":"/Politics/video/neil-gorsuch-bigly-confirmation-hearing-46309843","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.