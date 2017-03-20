Neil Gorsuch gets personal at confirmation hearing

More
President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court hugged his wife, thanked his children and became emotional while discussing his recently-deceased uncle.
2:42 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Neil Gorsuch gets personal at confirmation hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46260565,"title":"Neil Gorsuch gets personal at confirmation hearing","duration":"2:42","description":"President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court hugged his wife, thanked his children and became emotional while discussing his recently-deceased uncle.","url":"/Politics/video/neil-gorsuch-personal-confirmation-hearing-46260565","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.