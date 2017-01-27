Transcript for Nikki Haley Promises 'Fresh Eyes' at UN

There is a new US UN and we talked to the staff yesterday. And you are gonna see a change in the way we do business it's no longer about working harder it's about working smarter. And we have a fantastic team that the US human that's ready to prove that our goal with the administration has to show value with the UN. And the weight it will show values to show our strength. Joseph our voice. Half the backs of our allies. And make sure that our allies have our back as well. For those that don't have our back we're taking names we will make points to respond to that according might. But this is the Thomas during this is the time and actually this is a time getting things done. And this administration. Is prepared and ready to go and two at me go and look at the UN. And everything that's working we're gonna make it better. Everything that's not working we're gonna try and fix and anything that is seems to be obsolete not necessary. We're gonna do away with it but this is a time of fresh chives. New strength new vision and a great day at the US human thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.