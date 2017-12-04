Transcript for Nikki Haley to Russia: 'Stop covering for Assad'

Last week the Charlotte signed yet again terrorize his own people with one of the world's most horrific weapons. Asides murderous attack shook every one of us to our core. It once again showed the world that aside is not a partner for peace. It showed what happens when asides allies. Russia. Iran and his full. Decide to lend their support to a barbaric regime instead of joining the world to stop it. When asides planes dropped chemical weapons his regime violated a resolution from this very council. And the chemical weapons convention. Aside not every assurance the Russians gave us that there were no chemical weapons in Syria. The United States was compelled to act we will not allow the use of chemical weapons to go unanswered. We are not going to look the other way. We are watching the regime's actions carefully. To my colleagues from Russia. You are isolating ourselves from the international community every time one of the sides planes dropped another bear upon on civilians. And every time aside tries to start another community today. People not just in the west but across the Middle East and the world are speaking out against a side brutality. It is long past time for Russia to stop covering for a side. It is long past time for Russia to put to push seriously for peace and not continue to be part of the problem. The road to peace as long we won't get a political solution overnight. But we can start by working together to actually. For Russian getting serious about peace starts by fulfilling its commitment to get chemical weapons out of Syria. We urge Russia to use its influence to make a side actually live up to his international obligations. That means giving investigators. Who are already mandated through existing mechanisms. Full access to the bases where the regime launched its chemical weapons attacks. And access to anyone who might have been involved. Russia talks about its commitment to a political solution they must commit to did to the Geneva talks. Now is the time Russia needs to show the world. Whether they genuinely want to be a part of the political process. We need to see a real cease fire on the ground we need to see a credible political process through which Syrians can chart their future. We need to see Russia she used to side with the civilized world. Over and aside government that's brutally terrorizing its own people. The United States is ready to do our part Russia to needs to do its part. Getting serious about peace also means we have to be honest about a ran his role in Syria. Iran is the sides chief accomplice in the regime's horrific acts. Standing next to a science generals are rainy in advisors whispering in their ears. Or giving orders standing next to a science sold soldiers are his beloved. Militias with weapons courtesy of Iran and the power to overrule the Syrian military. Iran is dumping fuel on the flames of this war in Syria so it can expand its own reits. This council needs to bring attention to Iran is barbaric acts in Syria. We need to collectively demand that Iran stopped. We need to make sure our Rand cannot use Syria as a base to keep terrorizing the Syrian people and the entire region. This council needs to be serious about peace in Syria to. Month after month we all repeat the same points in this chamber we all say there is no military solution to this conflict. But look at what actually happens on the ground. This council's relevance depends on taking action to condemn those responsible for violence and a hold them accountable. For defying this council's demands. This council should not just say it's for a political solution but also actively pressure the parties to prove it. That means adopting resolutions that say what we main resolutions. That we are all willing to uphold. So what happens next in Syria depends on what all parties choose to do. For our part. The United States will continue to use influence. Over any party to push for peace we will encourage our allies to use their influence on any and all opposition groups to. We will not support a process that gives cover to a side while he stalls for time and his forces. Slaughtered the Syrian people. And as we showed last week we will not stand for continued use of chemical weapons. There are actions by the aside regime that we simply won't tolerate. The United States firmly believes that a political process can't work despite the odds. We remain committed to the Geneva process. We are ready to throw our weight and resources behind diplomacy. We are ready to help bring this conflict to an end. But our commitment is not enough. The United States is looking for partners who were serious about using their influence over the aside regime and towards defeating crisis. Every country needs to do its part. All of us must commit and not just words but also actions towards the same goal peace in Syria. Thank you.

