Transcript for NJ governor draws boos over foul ball catch

Last time New Jersey governor Chris Christie was in the news he was sitting on a nearly empty beach with family and friends have anyone for -- these images relaxing Fiat is the beach was closed to the public because of New Jersey government shut down. So Chris do is that the New York Mets game last night. His seat near home played perfect for snagging foul balls and he does from the crowd realize though that it was Chris Christie. Some hearty boos rang out he here it is absolutely there. And but he did give the ball to Kidd. That didn't stop the rolling through. It's silly and stand up with a good cat isn't good taught me an outing for the athleticism there the Mets can use our kind of held the.

