Transcript for 7 notable lines from Trump's 1st State of the Union address

Over the last year the world has seen. What we always knew that no people on earth are so fearless would daring would you turn. As Americans. In there is a mountain we climbed. If there is he frontier. We cross. Can visit challenge we came at. In there's an opportunity. We cease. Americans love their country. And they deserve a government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return. For the last year we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their government. Preston's reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us of why we salute our flag. Why we put our hands when our hearts. For the pledge of allegiance. And why we proudly stand. For the National. Anthem. So tonight I called on congress to empower every cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers. And to remove federal employees who undermined the public trust or fail. The American people most importantly these four pillars. We'll produce legislation that fulfills. My ironclad pledge. To sign a bill that puts America first Americans. Are dreamers too we'll share. The same home. The same heart. To seemed destined. And this scene great American flank.

