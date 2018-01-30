7 notable lines from Trump's 1st State of the Union address

More
Immigration, national security and tax reform were some of the topics the president addressed Tuesday night.
1:40 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7 notable lines from Trump's 1st State of the Union address
Over the last year the world has seen. What we always knew that no people on earth are so fearless would daring would you turn. As Americans. In there is a mountain we climbed. If there is he frontier. We cross. Can visit challenge we came at. In there's an opportunity. We cease. Americans love their country. And they deserve a government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return. For the last year we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their government. Preston's reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us of why we salute our flag. Why we put our hands when our hearts. For the pledge of allegiance. And why we proudly stand. For the National. Anthem. So tonight I called on congress to empower every cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers. And to remove federal employees who undermined the public trust or fail. The American people most importantly these four pillars. We'll produce legislation that fulfills. My ironclad pledge. To sign a bill that puts America first Americans. Are dreamers too we'll share. The same home. The same heart. To seemed destined. And this scene great American flank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52726135,"title":"7 notable lines from Trump's 1st State of the Union address","duration":"1:40","description":"Immigration, national security and tax reform were some of the topics the president addressed Tuesday night.","url":"/Politics/video/notable-lines-trumps-1st-sate-union-address-52726135","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.