{"id":47980744,"title":"The Note: The Comey saga adds new players","duration":"0:30","description":"Attorney General Jeff Sessions is supposed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Donald Trump Jr. may have an invitation on its way after appearing to back up James Comey's account more than his father's.","url":"/Politics/video/note-comey-saga-adds-players-47980744","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}