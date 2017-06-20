The Note: Dem win in Georgia would be Trump's first big loss

House seats are at stake today in Georgia and South Carolina, with Georgia the main event, and Democratic senators held the floor past midnight Monday to protest the GOP health care bill.
0:30 | 06/20/17

Transcript for The Note: Dem win in Georgia would be Trump's first big loss
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

