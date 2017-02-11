{"id":50880384,"title":"The Note: Newest tax bill could be defining moment for Trump's presidency","duration":"0:30","description":"Republicans unveil their tax reform bill. Trump meets with GOP senators and later announces his pick to head Federal Reserve. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are back in court today.","url":"/Politics/video/note-newest-tax-bill-defining-moment-trumps-presidency-50880384","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}