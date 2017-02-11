The Note: Newest tax bill could be defining moment for Trump's presidency

Republicans unveil their tax reform bill. Trump meets with GOP senators and later announces his pick to head Federal Reserve. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are back in court today.
0:30 | 11/02/17

Transcript for The Note: Newest tax bill could be defining moment for Trump's presidency
