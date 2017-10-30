The Note: The Russia investigation intensifies while Trump holds meetings

Special counsel Robert Mueller could announce an indictment today while the president holds a meeting today with Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions.
0:30 | 10/30/17

Transcript for The Note: The Russia investigation intensifies while Trump holds meetings
