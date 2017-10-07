The Note: The seemingly never-ending Russia connection

More
Donald Trump Jr. is the latest person swooped up in the Russia saga dogging the Trump campaign and Senate Republicans return to Washington for more work on their health care bill.
0:30 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: The seemingly never-ending Russia connection
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48539910,"title":"The Note: The seemingly never-ending Russia connection ","duration":"0:30","description":"Donald Trump Jr. is the latest person swooped up in the Russia saga dogging the Trump campaign and Senate Republicans return to Washington for more work on their health care bill. ","url":"/Politics/video/note-seemingly-ending-russia-connection-48539910","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.