The Note: Special primary day in the USA

More
Special primary elections are scheduled today for Alabama and Utah, while President Trump is in New York focusing on infrastructure.
0:30 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Special primary day in the USA
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49222515,"title":"The Note: Special primary day in the USA","duration":"0:30","description":"Special primary elections are scheduled today for Alabama and Utah, while President Trump is in New York focusing on infrastructure.","url":"/Politics/video/note-special-primary-day-usa-49222515","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.