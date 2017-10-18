-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump moves to break governing deadlock, but can't just go-it-alone
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump changes his tune - again
-
Now Playing: The Note: Is Trump undermining the First Amendment?
-
Now Playing: Trump warns McCain: 'I fight back'
-
Now Playing: Trump switches position on health care subsidies
-
Now Playing: Trump sparks backlash with message to soldier's widow
-
Now Playing: The Note: Spotlight turns to Sessions on Russia probe and Trump's executive privilege
-
Now Playing: Trump reverses position on health care subsidies
-
Now Playing: Latest version of travel ban blocked by federal judge
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: Deputy AG speaks out on opioid crisis
-
Now Playing: Senators agree on health insurance subsidy deal
-
Now Playing: Potential health insurance deal is 'bipartisan,' Schumer says
-
Now Playing: Outline of health insurance deal is 'a short-term solution,' Trump says
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I'm not going to blame myself' for inaction
-
Now Playing: President Trump's changing tune on Mitch McConnell
-
Now Playing: Trump claims past presidents didn't call families of fallen soldiers
-
Now Playing: The Note: Opioid crisis, sex assault, tax reform and partisanship are all on the day's agenda
-
Now Playing: Trump's surprise news conference
-
Now Playing: Trump claims past presidents didn't call families of fallen service members
-
Now Playing: Trump 'closer than ever before' with Sen. McConnell