The Note: Trump builds case against himself with tweets

More
A member of President Trump's legal team insists Trump is "not under investigation" by the special counsel and Jared Kushner heads to the Middle East this week.
0:30 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Note: Trump builds case against himself with tweets
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48128064,"title":"The Note: Trump builds case against himself with tweets","duration":"0:30","description":"A member of President Trump's legal team insists Trump is \"not under investigation\" by the special counsel and Jared Kushner heads to the Middle East this week. ","url":"/Politics/video/note-trump-builds-case-tweets-48128064","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.