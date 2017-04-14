Transcript for Nov. 3, 1976: Jimmy Carter wins the presidential election

Jimmy Carter may have taken a nap this morning but not along when he didn't get home until shortly before eight and president Ford was on the phone around eleven. But that was a call Carter said in the mid afternoon statement he was glad to receive. I don't appreciate. The call from president Ford. And his gracious expression. A congratulations. And cooperation. I expressed my admiration for him and other strong. Well planned an effective. Campaign he ran. I'm particularly grateful. For it off all close cooperation. Doing this transition period between election and inauguration day and also during the next administration. Shortly before dawn this morning Carter returned to south Georgia his daughter Amy in his arms from his Atlanta victory celebration. Returned to plains where relatives and well wishers had been waiting all night. His brother Billy. His mother miss Lillie. And when he spoke there was exuberance sudden emotion and a solemn pledge. Until hello. I came all the way through. There's very few months that I didn't get. Choked up tonight. This lack. Couple months. I'll get an event like in. The propel myself to be. A president. Which. All of you will be proud. And I believe that I can make the kind of way to ship. In the lie about. They can calculated that all of you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.