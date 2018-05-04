Transcript for Nov. 8, 1977: Ted Kennedy gives a press conference on the Chappaquiddick accident

My fellow citizens. I have requested this opportunity to talk to the people of Massachusetts. About the tragedy. Which happened rock Friday evening. This morning I handed a plea of guilty of the charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Prior to my appearance in court. It would have been proper for me to comment on these matters. But tonight I am afraid to tell you what happened to say. What it means to me. On the weekend of July 18. I was on Martha's Vineyard island. Participating with my nephew Joseph Kennedy. As for thirty years my family has participated. In the annual into town sailing regatta. Only reasons of health prevented my wife from a company. On Chappaquiddick island or Martha's Vineyard. I attended on Friday evening July 18. A cook out I encourage and help sponsor. For a girl voted group of Kennedy campaign sector. When I left the party around 11:15 PM. I would accompanied by one of these bureau. With Mary Jo compact. Barry show was one of the most devoted members of the staff of senator Robert Kennedy. She worked for him for four years. Was broken up over his death. For this reason and because she was such a gentle kind. And idealistic person. All of us tried to help her field which he still had a home. With the Kennedy family. There is no proof. No proof whatever. The widely circulated suspicions of the moral conduct that have been leveled at my behavior. And here is regarding that he'd been. There has never been a private relationship. Between of any time. I know what nothing and Mary Jo conduct. A matter any other occasion. The same is true of the other girls of that party. That would lend any substances such ugly speculation about their care. Nor was I driving under the influence of Mecca. Little over one mile away. The cob and I was driving. On an unlit road. North and narrow bridge. It had no guard rails was still on the left angle from the world. The car overturned in a deep pond and immediately filled with what. I remember thinking that the cold water rushed in around my head that I was. Lester Brown. Then Warner ended my lungs and I actually felt. The sensation of drowning. But somehow I struggled. The surface alive. I meet immediate. And repeated efforts to save Mary Jo by diving. Into the strong and murky current. But succeeded only in increasing. My state. Of utter exhaustion. And alarm. My conduct and conversations during the next several hours. The extent that I can remember the make no sense to me at all. When my doctors informed me that I suffered three broken caution is well a shock. I do not seem to escape responsibility for my actions by placing the blame either on the physical. Emotional prom were brought on by the accident. Or on anyone else. I regard as indefensible. The fact that I did not report the accident. Who the police. Immediately. Instead of looking directly for a telephone after lying exhausted in the graft for an undetermined time. I won't back to the cottage where the party was being held requested the help. A true friend. And cousin Joseph guardian poll Markham. And directed them to return immediately to the scene with me. This was sometime after midnight. In order to undertaking weapons to die down and locate. This compact me. There strenuous efforts undertaken that. Some rude to their own lives. Also prove pupil. All kinds of scramble for. There have been confused. Some of them irrational. Many of them which I cannot recall. Some of which I would not have seriously entertained under normal circumstances went through my mind during that period. They were reflected in the various. Inexplicable. Inconsistent. And inconclusive things I stand and did. Including such questions as whether the girl might still be alive somewhere out of that immediate area. Whether it sounds awful occur. It actually hanging over. All the Kennedy. Whenever we've found justifiable reason for me to doubt what had happened. And to delay my report. Whether somehow the woeful ways of this incredible instant. Mind in some way hat. From my show. I was overcome. I'm frank to say by a jumble of emotions. We. We're doubt. Exhaustion panic confusion. And shock. Instructing garden market not to alarm. Mary Joe's friends that night. I had them take me through the ferry crossing. The ferry having shut down for the night. I suddenly jumped into Warner. And impulsively swam across nearly drowning once again in the yet but. We turn to my hotel. About 2 AM. And collapsed in my room. Are you going out at one point in saying something into the room clerk. In the morning with my mind somewhat more lucid. I made an effort to coral late Stanley legal advise Burke Marshall. From a public telephone. I'm the Chappaquiddick side of the ferry. And then belatedly reported the accident tomorrow continued police. The day as I mentioned. I felt morally obligated to plead guilty to the charge of leaving. The scene of an accident. Where do my part and possibly express. The terrible pain and suffering. I feel over this tragic incident. This blocked week has been an agonizing one for me. And for the members. Of my family. And the grief when BO. Over the loss of a wonderful friend. Will remain rid us. The rest of our lives. We have been. Witten being in the window. And put those which is surrounded them. My admission to build this morning. Renton the question. In my mind. Or whether my standing among the people of my city. Has been so impaired. That I should resign my seat. In the United States said. If at any time. The citizens of Massachusetts. It lacked confidence in their feminist character. Or his ability. Live there without justification. He could not in my opinion adequately perform his duties. And should not continue. In office. The people of this state. The state which then. John Quincy Adams. Daniel Webster. Charles Sumner. Henry Cabot Lodge. John Kennedy. The United States senate. Are entitled to representation in that body. By men who inspire. Their utmost confidence. For this reason I would understand full well. Why some might think it right. We'll need to resign. For me which will be a difficult decision. Made. It has been seven years. Since my first election. To the senate. When I share many memories. Some of them have been glorious. Some have been. Very sad. The opportunity to work reviewer once served Massachusetts. Has made my life worthwhile. So I ask you tonight. The people America truth of the pink bathroom with me. And something that decision. I think your advice and opinion. Making it. I think your prayers. This is a decision that I will have finally the maze. On line owns. It has been written. And then does putting much. In spite of personal consequences. Spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures. That is the basis. A Borough human morality. What an amazing the sacrifices. He faith in. If he follows his conscience. Below have been friends. It's what you. Contentment. I'm the esteem of his fellow man. Management. Must decide for himself. Of course he will follow. The stories of the process. Courage. Cannot supply courage and. Where they each man. And let's look into his own soul. I'm praying that I can have the courage to make the right decision. Whatever is decided. Whatever the future holds for me. I hope. That I shall have to be able. To put this most recent tragedy. Behind me. In mid term further contribution. Toward staying. Mankind. Whether you need. In public. Or private life. Thank you. And good but.

