-
Now Playing: Joe Kennedy explains to Jimmy Kimmel why he differs from many Dems on marijuana
-
Now Playing: 1969 report on Ted Kennedy's accident at Chappaquiddick Island
-
Now Playing: Nov. 8, 1977: Ted Kennedy gives a press conference on the Chappaquiddick accident
-
Now Playing: Felix Sater on Capitol Hill for Senate Intel interview
-
Now Playing: Trump to sign proclamation directing National Guard to border
-
Now Playing: Democrat won't seek re-election amid office harassment controversy
-
Now Playing: Trump calls for military to secure the border
-
Now Playing: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt facing more calls to investigate housing arrangement
-
Now Playing: Trump sending military to southern border
-
Now Playing: 18 AGs, 6 cities sue US government over census question
-
Now Playing: EPA chief announces rollback of Obama-era mileage standards
-
Now Playing: President Trump says he wants to bring US troops home from Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump welcomes crowd to White House Easter Egg Roll
-
Now Playing: Trump talks DACA at White House Easter Egg Roll
-
Now Playing: Rushed EPA ethics ruling on Pruitt condo deal 'problematic,' experts say
-
Now Playing: Dems question Pruitt's condo tied to lobbyists
-
Now Playing: Federal prosecutor in Utah leading DOJ review of GOP concerns
-
Now Playing: Top Democrat complains about Hope Hicks' evasiveness during Russia interview
-
Now Playing: Rubio outlines gun violence plans
-
Now Playing: Sanders fields questions on Kushner, Sessions amid White House staff turmoil