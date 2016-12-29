Transcript for Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking

US retaliation to guess Russian cyber attack. The Obama administration naming names and kicking 35 Russian operatives out of the US. The sanctions they were aggressive and it or bolt. And they're designed to send a message to Russia that this type of behavior is unacceptable. President Obama still on vacation in Hawaii but he gave the green light to punish Russia and as president Vladimir Putin for trying to interfere in the 2016 US election. The administration slapped economic sanctions against several Russian intelligence service says top military officers at companies accused of providing support. The State Department has also shutting down two Russian intelligence compound in Maryland and New York. The Kremlin continues to deny involvement saying if Washington actually takes new hostile steps that they will get a response. Do I think in reality it will change how Russia is doing business in the cyber world need answers now. US intelligence as Russia's goal was to help president elect Donald Trump. Who continues to question the findings every. I think that computers. House speaker Paul wire slammed the Obama administration calling the new sanctions over do. Senator John McCain accuse Russia of also battling with other countries it is a threat to the very fundamentals of democracy. The White House and congress are still waiting on that brought intelligence community review of Russia packing. By the barrel Bob also hinted at Covert actions against the country but what three weeks until inauguration day. It would be up to a president trot to take further action against Russia. Kenneth Moog and ABC news Washington.

