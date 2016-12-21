Transcript for Obama Moves to Ban Drilling Indefinitely in Parts of Arctic, Atlantic Oceans

President Obama has permanently ban future offshore drilling in large parts of the Atlantic and Arctic ocean's. It appears to be an effort to block president elect trump who has vowed to open up offshore drilling. Environmentalists are applauding the move but Republicans and oil and gas industry officials are accusing the president of abusing his power.

