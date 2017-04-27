Obama to be paid $400K to speak at health care conference

The money earned is equal to what the former president drew as his yearly White House salary.
Transcript for Obama to be paid $400K to speak at health care conference
And critics are calling former President Obama a hypocrite for his plans to speak at a health care conference run by a Wall Street firm. For that speech she'll be paid 400000. Dollars which is the same mess is nearly White House salary. An Obama spokesman says there is no hypocrisy. And points out that candidate Obama raised plenty of money from Wall Street. And then as president and post some tough regulations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

