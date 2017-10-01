Obama Signs $787 Billion Stimulus Plan to Jumpstart the US Economy

President Obama delivers remarks after signing the Recovery Act at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Feb. 17, 2009.
0:16 | 01/10/17

Transcript for Obama Signs $787 Billion Stimulus Plan to Jumpstart the US Economy
I don't want to move. Pretend that today marks the end. Of our economic problems. Nor does the constitute all of what we're gonna have to do to turn our economy around. But today does mark the beginning of the end.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

