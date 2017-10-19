Transcript for Obama steers clear of Trump in 1st campaign stop since leaving White House

Former president Barack Obama back on the campaign trail for the first time since leaving office the president campaigning with Democrat Phil Murphy. Who's running for governor of New Jersey. A rally in Newark just ending majors a reporter Anthony Johnson is there and joins us live from Newark with more Anthony. Yet Diana we're coming to you from the ballroom of the Robert treat hotel this is where the former president. Left out of this room about fifteen minutes ago a large crowd had packed into this room and they gave him. Thunderous welcome as he walked out onto the stage now. The crowd erupted as a former president took the stage standing next to democratic candidate Phil Murphy. Murphy was Obama's ambassador to Germany and the former president talked about the democrats' decision to run for office and his commitment to the state of New Jersey. Mr. Obama did not get into criticizing its predecessor but did call for ending the politics of division and fear. He told voters to get out on November 7 and cast their ballots and he reminded the voters that everyone will be watching to see what happens in New Jersey. And just nineteen days. It would Jacqueline. A politics of division. Rejecting. A politics of fear. I'm brave thing. A politics that says everybody count. Ever voted them good thing. Politics is everybody has admitted and work. Hey what good the well that's what you're planning board. Now mr. Obama did remind everybody once again to get out there and the lease that don't pay attention to the polls and don't take anything for granted and he wants to see a large turnout. Here in New Jersey on November the center. That's the latest live from Newark, New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

