Transcript for Obama Vs Trump in Dispute Over Who Would Have Won

President elect's trump is making headlines with his Twitter account setting up about the United Nations his foundation and his predecessor he is reacting to president Obama's assertion that. He would have defeated trump had he run for a third term we'll get more now from BBC's Mary verse. Its current verses future president. It started with President Obama saying he could've taken on trump. I am confident. In this vision because. I'm confident that if I. If five run again and articulated and I think I could have mobilized to majority of the American people to rally behind it. But trump firing back tweeting President Obama said he thinks he would've won against me. He should say that but I say no way jobs leaving ice it's obamacare. A very different tone from that Oval Office meeting. Very very good man. Trump also slamming the UN just days after it passed a measure condemning Israel saying it has such great potential but right now it's just a club for people to get together talk and have a good time. These latest critical tweets coming 25 days before the inauguration as Donald Trump is racing to free himself from potential conflicts announcing on Christmas Eve he's shutting down the trump foundation to avoid even the appearance of any conflict. In the same statement trump insisting that 100% of the money goes to charity. But there are questions about the Foundation's spending including whether trump inappropriately used foundation money to purchase this 20000 dollar portrait trump has already paid a penalty to the IRS after the foundation made an improper campaign contribution. And now Trump's plan to shut it down is facing a major snag. The New York attorney general's office is investigating the foundation and says it cannot legally dissolve until that investigation. Is complete. And already -- White House is facing its first staffing shake up just a few days ago trump announced Jason Miller at his communications director but now Miller's announced he won't be joining the team after all instead Miller says his family. Needs to be his top priority. Mary Bruce ABC news the White House.

