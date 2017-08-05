Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn in Oval Office meeting

Retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was previously fired as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.
0:34 | 05/08/17

Transcript for Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn in Oval Office meeting
There are reports prison and Obama ward Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security advisor in the days after the 2016 election. This as a senate investigation into Russian involvement in the election continues we'll all eyes today on former acting attorney general Sally Yates Yates. Expected to testify that she warned the White House the former national security advisor Michael Flynn allegedly had contacts with Russia. Pop contacts that could compromise his office in the administration. Flynn was fired after misleading the White House about his communications with Russian officials.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47278523,"title":"Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn in Oval Office meeting","duration":"0:34","description":"Retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was previously fired as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.","url":"/Politics/video/obama-warned-trump-hiring-flynn-oval-office-meeting-47278523","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
