Transcript for Oct. 11, 2002: Jimmy Carter wins the Nobel peace prize

Was a great day for Jimmy Carter. The former president heard early this morning that he had won the Nobel Peace Prize. Mr. Carter was president from 1977. To 1981 he is the least popular president in the period after World War II. In the mid 1990s. On the other hand he was occasionally introduced as the only man who has ever used. The presidency as a stepping stone to greatness. ABC's you mouton has covered mr. Carter. For many years. He had forgotten he said that today was the day for the announcement. You heard in a phone call early this morning that in Norway committee had decided to abort. The number eight he is price won't care post meant to. Through Jimmy Carr took. A unanimous decision said the chairman in recognition of mr. Carter's long efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully. And he added choosing him was also a condemnation of the bush administration's plans for war with Iraq. Which mr. Carter himself was openly critical. I derive from this is the commitment to peace. To the ring off ball of international law. Mr. Carter said he would accept the prize in behalf of people in need all over the world. The people on whom he has focused much of his time and energy since his presidency and he is almost always on the road from Central America to southeast Asia monitoring elections in Panama and East Timor. From Sarajevo trying to in the Bosnian war to Haiti helping avert a US invasion. Even to North Korea. And most recently to Cuba there. Where he publicly criticize the Fidel Castro's record on human rights. In fact he is more admired as a former president. His term with scarred by the taking of American hostages in Iran. But remembered for an Israeli Egyptian peace treaty signed by Menachem vegan and Anwar Sadat. Who both won the Nobel Prize. Now he had I don't think that's such as well. Our objective here Accenture. And actual. He turned 78 last week the money from the prize a million dollars will go to his Carter center for its work on keys. Jim wooten ABC news Washington.

