-
Now Playing: Doug Jones, Tina Smith sworn in to US Senate
-
Now Playing: Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire at end of term after 40 years in Senate
-
Now Playing: Jan. 3, 2008: Barack Obama wins 2008 Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: White House responds to Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement announcement
-
Now Playing: Dick Cheney: In a minute
-
Now Playing: Trump ignites controversy with tweets
-
Now Playing: Trump says East could use some 'global warming' this weekend
-
Now Playing: Jan. 3, 1993: Bush, Yeltsin sign START-II
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump records robocall for Roy Moore
-
Now Playing: Manafort, Gates discussed 'press strategy' after he left Trump's campaign
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan forces GOP colleague out of Congress
-
Now Playing: Civil rights icon skipping museum opening
-
Now Playing: 'Powerhouse Politics': Former Trump campaign officials tell the inside story
-
Now Playing: Sen. Franken says he'll resign 'in coming weeks' amid sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Senators react to the president's 'do anything' tweet
-
Now Playing: Doug Jones voters look to their candidate to bring change
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on Alabama Special Election
-
Now Playing: Charles Barkley reacts to Doug Jones' projected win
-
Now Playing: Alabama voter to her fellow constituents: 'All eyes are on you'
-
Now Playing: Vote for Jones is a vote for women across the state, Alabama activist and mother says