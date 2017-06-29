Now Playing: Rep. Davis says photo of alleged shooter 'makes him nauseous'

Now Playing: Colorado baker Jack Phillips on his case going to the Supreme Court

Now Playing: Opposites attract: Democratic and Republican congressmen talk bipartisanship

Now Playing: Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host Mika Brzezinski's looks

Now Playing: Keith Schiller: Everything you need to know

Now Playing: Sen. Collins says Trump's tweets are 'beneath the dignity of the office'

Now Playing: White House won't say if Trump will press Putin over election interference

Now Playing: White House says Trump 'fights fire with fire'

Now Playing: 'Common Sense': Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets; health care and honoring the Fourth of July

Now Playing: Limited travel ban to take effect

Now Playing: Trump promises 'surprise' on health care bill

Now Playing: Senate Republicans try to revise health care bill

Now Playing: House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard

Now Playing: The Note: Trump's travel ban has arrived

Now Playing: 9 Republican senators say they do not support the health care bill

Now Playing: DHS announces updated security protocols for international flights to US

Now Playing: Protesters rally against proposed health care bill inside Sen. Rob Portman's office

Now Playing: Sarah Huckabee Sanders called out by reporter for calling Russia probe a 'hoax'

Now Playing: Trump says it's 'OK' if no health care vote comes this week