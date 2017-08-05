Transcript for Original Muslim ban erased from Trump campaign website

What a president trump executive action order facing off in federal court today. Is are you keep saying over and willful blindness that would prevent us from gitmo those statements he made clear he was not talking about Muslims all over the world and that's why this is not Muslim but it. The fourth Circuit Court of Appeals bucking protocol from a three judge panel. Instead the case being heard it by thirteen members of the court after two judges recused themselves after his first travel be an outrage spread across the country. That he and pulled by the trump administration. The second one still blocking six Muslim majority nations. And blocked days before would've gone into effect not in one federal court but to. One in Maryland and the other in Hawaii. The Maryland judge wrote the history of public statements reveal the purpose was that realization of the long envisioned Muslim ban. The artery blocked. Was they watered down version up the first daughter. The White House today steaming by the ban. The insisting it's not a Muslim ban the idea of making sure that we're putting. The safety of our country and our people first and former. That page has since been taken down but this site is just getting started. Next week lawyers for the government had to Seattle to appeal the ninth circuit's ruling. Serena Marshall ABC news the capitol.

