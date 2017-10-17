Transcript for Outline of health insurance deal is 'a short-term solution,' Trump says

Are you Lamar Alexander has said he's made a deal with senator Patty Murray to stabilize obamacare. Has the White House send involved in those negotiations and what you support that you yes we have been involved and this is a short term deal. Because we think ultimately block grants going to the states is going to be the answer that's a very. Good solution we think it's going to not only save money but give people much better health care with a very very much smaller. Premium spike you look at what's gone on with that also much lower deductibles so they can use it. Lamar has been working very very it was. The democratic his colleagues on the other side and at Emory is one of them in particular. And they're coming up and they're fairly close to a short term solution the solution will be for about a year or two years. And it'll get us over this intermediate because we have as you probably know we have been to have about two very close to having the votes. And we will get the votes for having. Really the potential of having great health care in our country so they are indeed working but it is a short term. A solution. So that we don't have this very. Dangerous little period. Including dangerous period for insurance companies by the way. For a period of one year two years we will have a very good solution but we're going to have a great solution ultimately for health care. And they are working together and I know very much what they're doing OK thank you.

