Paul Ryan calls for 'criminal investigation' into classified information leaks

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday he's concerned about classified information being leaked in the administration - calling for a "criminal investigation."
0:38 | 02/16/17

Comments
What I do worry about though is that classified information is being late that is criminal. And so I I aged I think there should be an investigation as to the leaks of information leading arm wherever they're coming from. And and if it's classified information that is criminal there should be a criminal investigation these leaks that does compromise our national security. House Intelligence Committee is the proper place for this they're the ones who get access to the sources and methods. And so I do think it's appropriate that an all of these by the way the whole everything involving Russia is what the House Intelligence Committee has been working on looking at. And and we've had an ongoing investigation all of this it's a yes that would be to property for something like that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45537325,"title":"Paul Ryan calls for 'criminal investigation' into classified information leaks","duration":"0:38","description":"House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday he's concerned about classified information being leaked in the administration - calling for a \"criminal investigation.\" ","url":"/Politics/video/paul-ryan-calls-criminal-investigation-classified-information-leaks-45537325","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
