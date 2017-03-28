Transcript for Paul Ryan on health care: 'We're going to get this right'

We just had a very very good meeting with our members. As I said on Friday we all have to reflect. On what we could've done better. And this discussion was an honest and very constructive step forward. We are united around a common set of principles. We are united around our agenda. And we all want to advance the cause of freedom and limited government. We all want to make it easier for families to pay the bills and take care of their loved ones. We all want to system and health care were everybody. Can have access to affordable coverage we have more choice and competition we don't wanna government run health care system we all agree on these things that way that would just to set. Described the meeting we just haven't our members. Is we're organ or work together listen together until we get this right. It is just too important obamacare is a collapsing law obamacare is doing too much damage to families. And so we're going to get this writes I want Alan tell you the timeline because we want to get it right. We have been aggressive agenda and we removed moving quickly in this aggressive agenda. But we want to make sure that we get it right we had a very constructive meeting with our members on some of those who are in the no camp. -- express a willingness to work on getting to yes. And making this work we want to get it right we're gonna keep talking to each other until we get it right I'm not gonna put a timeline on because this is too important. To tempted to not get right into put artificial timeline it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.