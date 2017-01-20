Transcript for Paul Ryan Toasts Mike Pence as a 'Happy Warrior'

I reminded of something though that I think is pretty profound. That makes me think of Mike Pence. I reminded the words of Mike's favorite author mark. Shall Trent. As long as you have life in breast. Believe. As long as you have life and breath. Bee leaf. Ladies and gentlemen. There was no one that I had served with. Who brings more belief to his work then Mike Pence. No one believes more deeply in our country in her people. No one believes more deeply in our capacity to do great things. He is a happy warrior. The president could not have chosen a better partner for this work than Mike Pence. So Mr. President. Mr. vice president. We raise our glasses TU. To Karen. And to your beautiful family. May you have every blessing in success. As the 48 vice president of the United States of America. It's launcher.

