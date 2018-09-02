Pence bashes North Korea's military parade, endorses Trump's parade

More
Vice President Mike Pence engaged in a game of parade one-upmanship on Friday as he spoke to reporters in South Korea ahead of the opening ceremonies for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
0:43 | 02/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence bashes North Korea's military parade, endorses Trump's parade
I think any opportunity that we have to celebrate the men and women of the armed forces in the United States. It's a great day and I heartily support. Of the president's called the celebrate armed. But make no mistake about it. But we witnessed in Pyongyang and we witnessed again yesterday on the eve of the Olympics. What what president no said last night he hopes would be an Olympics of peace. Was once again. An effort on the part of the regime in younger Yang. To display their ballistic missiles. To display of military that continues to. To make menacing threats across the region and across the wider world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52957260,"title":"Pence bashes North Korea's military parade, endorses Trump's parade","duration":"0:43","description":"Vice President Mike Pence engaged in a game of parade one-upmanship on Friday as he spoke to reporters in South Korea ahead of the opening ceremonies for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.","url":"/Politics/video/pence-bashes-north-koreas-military-parade-endorses-trumps-52957260","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.