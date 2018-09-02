Transcript for Pence bashes North Korea's military parade, endorses Trump's parade

I think any opportunity that we have to celebrate the men and women of the armed forces in the United States. It's a great day and I heartily support. Of the president's called the celebrate armed. But make no mistake about it. But we witnessed in Pyongyang and we witnessed again yesterday on the eve of the Olympics. What what president no said last night he hopes would be an Olympics of peace. Was once again. An effort on the part of the regime in younger Yang. To display their ballistic missiles. To display of military that continues to. To make menacing threats across the region and across the wider world.

