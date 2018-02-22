Transcript for Pence at CPAC: 'No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school'

Allow me to take a moment. To address what I know is on all of our hearts. This morning. The terrible attack that claimed the lives of seventeen Americans and injured more. Last week in part from floor. In America we mourn what those who mourn. And grieve with those who agree. Yesterday president trump and Ayman. With the Fam live metabolic. In other students and families. Reeling from the attack in Parkland. We also met in the white house with families from other communities. We've experienced the same violence firsthand. Mr. President said we'll never forget him. We prayed with them. We listened to them. As it poured out their cars. This the president has said no child. No teacher should ever be a danger in an American school. Earlier this week president trump called on congress to strengthen background checks in two days ago he directed the Department of Justice. To expedite the regulation bombs. Later this week when the president meets with the nation's governors in our nation's capital will. We'll make the safety of our nation's schools and our students are Ty Law. National priority. I can assure you all of this. President trump and our entire administration will continue to take strong action. To make our schools. And to give law enforcement and our families the tools they need to deal with those struggling with dangerous mental illness. Oh as we move forward. We'll continue to work. And will continue with all of you. To pray for God's grace and comfort for all the families impacted. By this terrible attack. And we'll pray for God's wisdom that. All of us in positions of authority might. Find a way to come together. With American solutions. To confront. And end this evil in our time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.