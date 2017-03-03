Pence defends use of private email account as governor

More
The vice president said he "fully complied" with Indiana laws.
0:54 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pence defends use of private email account as governor
We issued a statement on that I'm very confident. You know practices. Full compliance. With all of it ends laws. And and my services vice present. Content to stick your recent experienced. Secretary Clinton hurt now there's no comparison whatsoever. Between that Hillary Clinton's practice having private server. Mishandling classified information showing emails when they requested. By the congress and by officials we have fully complied with all Indiana's laws. We had outside counsel review all of my a private email records to identify any emails. That ever reference for more mention. Business state business related activities. And it's Indian law requires transfer all of those to the statement a subject of Republicans want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45895853,"title":"Pence defends use of private email account as governor ","duration":"0:54","description":"The vice president said he \"fully complied\" with Indiana laws.","url":"/Politics/video/pence-defends-private-email-account-governor-45895853","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.