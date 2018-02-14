Transcript for Pence on domestic abuse allegations: 'The White House could have handled this better'

Well this administration has no tolerance. For domestic violence. Nor should any American. As I said. And as the White House is said. I'm I think the White House could handle this better. I still feel that way. That being said. Any more council I have on this all. I'll share with president of the United States. Are you a 100% confident that general Kelley has been fully honest entrance paired this exploration of rob orders report. There are very few Americans or American families. That it serve this nation more honorable. Or sacrificed more for this country. And the family of general John Cahill. John Kelly Service and uniform his distinguished service. At our Department of Homeland Security. Where we saw dramatic reduction. Illegal crossings at our southern border. And is distinguished service as chief of staff. From his knee and the president great confidence in this good man. But I want the American people know. Not just John Cahill. Family members in uniform. Here. And gone. And serve this nation with the love and patriotism and passion that should inspire so so it sounds like you think he should stick. John Kelly. Has done a remarkable job. As chief of staff for president of the United States. Look I look forward continued to work with him. For many many months to come.

