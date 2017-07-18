Transcript for Pence on health care: 'Congress needs to do their job'

President trump and are grateful for the efforts of senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and the vast majority of Republicans who have worked so hard. In the house and senate to keep their promise to repeal and replace obamacare. As the president said just earlier today. Most Republicans were loyal terrific and worked really hard and there are no truer words. But last night we learned that the senate still doesn't have consensus on a bill to repeal and replace obamacare at the same time. President trump and I fully support the majority leader's decision to move forward with bill that just repeals obamacare. And gives congress time as the president's. To work on a new health care plan that will start with a clean slate. You know the senate actually passed the very same bill in 2015. And send it to president Obama's desk and they should do it again. But to be clear. The senate should vote to repeal now and replaced later or return to the legislation carefully crafted in the house and senate. But either way in action is not an option. Congress needs to step up. Congress needs to do their job and congress needs to do their job now. As the president said with his inexhaustible. Optimism and determination. Stay tuned. We will return. We will rescue the American people from the disastrous consequences of Obama care. And restore health care system based on personal responsibility. Free market competition in state based reform. That's the American way to make the health care needs of the American people in the 21 century and we're not. Going to stop fighting until we get it done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.